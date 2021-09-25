Watch
NewsWorld

Actions

Haitians heading to US change plans, ready to wait in Mexico

items.[0].image.alt
Julio Cortez/AP
Migrants, many from Haiti, are seen at an encampment along the Del Rio International Bridge near the Rio Grande, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. The U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Mexico US Border Haitian migrants
Posted at 12:12 PM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 12:12:54-04

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — As U.S. authorities moved out the last of the more than 14,000 migrants who gathered beside a border bridge in Del Rio, thousands of other Haitians en route between the border and South America are coming to the realization that a window of time has closed.

As they have done before, they are looking to legalize their status in other countries, find work and wait until the next opportunity. So far this year, about 19,000 Haitian migrants have requested asylum in Mexico. He said hundreds had arrived this week to all of the agency’s offices across Mexico.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a typo

Help us put books into the hands of children in our community who need them most!