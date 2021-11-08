Watch
News

Actions

Star of 'Dolphin Tale' movies falls ill at Florida aquarium

items.[0].image.alt
Chris O'Meara/ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this Aug 31 photo, Winter the dolphin swims in a tank in Clearwater, Fla. The nonprofit public aquarium was about ready to go belly-up at the end of 2005 when Winter, the bottlenose dolphin was brought there after getting her tail tightly entangled in a crab-trap line. Winter plays herself in "Dolphin Tale," a family-friendly 3-D movie starring Harry Connick Jr., Morgan Freeman, Ashley Judd and Kris Kristofferson, opening Sept. 23.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Winter the dolphin
Posted at 11:45 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 11:45:56-05

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Officials say the prosthetic-tailed dolphin that starred in the "Dolphin Tale" movies may be fighting a gastrointestinal infection.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced Sunday that staff members noticed a week earlier that Winter was acting abnormally and not eating. Initial bloodwork showed the possible infection.

The aquarium’s care team has been monitoring her condition around the clock for a week.

She's now 16, but when she was just two months old, she lost her tail after in a crab trap. “Dolphin Tale” chronicled Winter’s recovery using a prosthetic tail.

Aquarium officials say none of their other animals have shown signs of illness.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information