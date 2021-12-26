Watch
‘Spider-Man’ surpasses $1B globally in second weekend

Sony Pictures
Posted at 2:41 PM, Dec 26, 2021
Even with some mighty competition from new Matrix and Sing movies and rising concerns over the omicron variant, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” stayed in the No. 1 spot, with $81.5 million according to studio estimates Sunday.

It also became 2021's top-grossing film and crossed the $1 billion mark globally in just 11 days. Universal’s “Sing 2” came in second place with an estimated $23.8 million, while “The Matrix Resurrections” grossed TK to take third place.

The Kurt Warner biopic “American Underdog” opened on Christmas and made an estimated $6.2 million in its first two days.

