Bidens mark Christmas with holiday calls to service members

Associated Press
President Joe Biden pauses as he listens to a question about the bombings at the Kabul airport that killed at least 12 U.S. service members, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Joe Biden
Posted at 1:47 PM, Dec 25, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden marked his first Christmas in office by making calls to military service members stationed around the world, offering them holiday wishes and gratitude for their service and sacrifice for the nation. Joined by his wife, Jill, and their new puppy, Commander, the president spoke via video to service members representing the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard. The troops were stationed at bases in Qatar, Romania, Bahrain and the U.S. The Bidens otherwise planned a relatively quiet Christmas at the White House with family.

