Putin to mull different options if West refuses guarantees

Alexei Nikolsky/AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a cabinet meeting via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 11:12 AM, Dec 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-26 11:12:25-05

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says he will ponder a slew of options if the West fails to meet his demand for security guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back its military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.

Putin has urged the West to move quickly to meet the demands, warning that Moscow will have to take “adequate military-technical measures” if the West continues its “aggressive” course.

He said in remarks televised Sunday that such measures "could be diverse” and depend on proposals from military experts.

