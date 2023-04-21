The Veteran Approved Network was founded to change the Veteran experience in Tampa Bay. Veterans deserved a reliable resource for trusted business that were bound by a Code of Conduct based on truth, fairness, and value. The Network’s mission focused on bringing civilian and military/veteran communities together in an atmosphere of respect and honor.

As the Network has grown, collaborations with Veteran focused organizations have allowed VAN (Veteran Approved Network) to introduce a plethora of amazing resources to the Veteran community. Now, Veterans can access VAN to find events throughout the year that focus on Health and Wellness, Education, Employment, Opportunity, and Support. At its core, VAN is a consolidated resource for Veterans where they can find trusted businesses, organizations, and supporters.

Through free membership, Veterans can access well deserved, exclusive discounts offered by ‘Vetted for Vets’ businesses, explore alternate therapies, discover employment opportunities, attend educational seminars, and best of all – enjoy some of the most incredible veteran-focused events in Tampa Bay.

Contact: https://veteranapprovednetwork.com/ | 813-220-1657

