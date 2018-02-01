Tampa International Airport looking to fill nearly 300 jobs at job fair

Tampa International Airport is hosting a job fair to fill nearly 300 retail, restaurant and spa jobs.

The concessions job fair is Friday, Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board Room.

Airport concessionaires are looking to fill nearly 300 hourly and management positions for shops, restaurants, bars and spas, including 30 massage therapists, 15 nail techs, store manager and supervisor positions, baristas, line cooks, sales associates and other positions. More hiring opportunities will arise as additional concessions open throughout this year and next.

Participants include companies representing The CafÃ© by Mise en Place, Cigar City, PDQ, BookLink, Starbucks, Burger 21, the Terminal Getaway Spas, various newsstands and other local and national concepts.

The airport says more than 40 percent of the new food and beverage concepts are dedicated to local brands, including the Columbia Restaurant, Four Green Fields and Buddy Brew Coffee.

All the new concessions are expected to be open in 2018 with more than two-thirds already open and operating. For more info, click here.