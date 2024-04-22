Tired of hiding your smile due to missing or broken teeth? Have you been searching for a solution that's fast, effective, and affordable?

Introducing Same Day Teeth: Your Shortcut to a Stunning Smile!

Same Day Teeth procedure is a game-changer in the world of dental implants. Imagine walking in with gaps in your smile and walking out the same day with a set of beautiful, fully functional teeth.

Why Choose Same Day Teeth at Coastal Jaw Surgery?

Immediate Results: Say goodbye to waiting months for traditional dental implants. With Same Day Teeth, you'll have a brand-new smile on the very same day as your procedure.

Unmatched Convenience: Your time is valuable. Coastal Jaw Surgery’s streamlined process minimizes your time in the dental chair while maximizing the results.

Expert Care: Coastal Jaw Surgery’s team of highly skilled oral surgeons and dental specialists led by Dr. Michael A. Pikos has the experience and expertise to ensure your Same Day Teeth procedure is a success.

Special Offer: Claim Your Free Consultation and 3D X-ray – A $525 Value!

Everyone deserves a smile they can be proud of. ABC Action News viewers get a complimentary consultation and 3D X-ray to help you get started on your journey to a new smile. This $525 value is a gift to you – no strings attached. Call 727-387-0029

Affordable Financing Options Available

Worried about the cost of dental implants? With qualifying financing, you can get started with Same Day Teeth for as little as $250/month. Cost should never stand in the way of achieving the smile you deserve.

Take the First Step Towards Your New Smile Today!

Ready to reclaim your confidence and transform your life with Same Day Teeth?

Get your free 3D X-ray by calling 727-387-0029 today.