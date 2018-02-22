Today is National Margarita Day: Here are some coupons and deals
Feb 22, 2018
It's here: The day to celebrate the deliciousness that is our favorite mix of tequila, lime and agave. It's National Margarita Day!
The team at Offers.com sent us a list of coupons and deals to share with you, our fellow fans of the most common tequila-based cocktail served in the United States of America.
Here it is. CHEERS!
Abuelo’s – All day Feb. 22, get hand-crafted margaritas for $6.95.
Bahama Breeze – Get $2.22 Classic Margaritas on National Margarita Day (Feb. 22). Also, on that day, Bahama Breeze will be kicking off its yearly Viva La Rita Event, which, in the past has featured special events, special drinks and giveaways. This year’s Viva La Rita event will run through April 8.
Black Angus Steakhouse – Happier Hour specials run Monday through Friday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., including National Margarita Day (Thursday, Feb. 22). Specials (which are sold in the BullsEye Bar only) include $6 Gold Strike Margaritas made with Sauza Blue Reposado 100% Blue Agave Tequila, Patron Citronge Liqueur and their fresh lime-agave mix.
Blue Goose Cantina – On Thursday (which is when National Margarita Day Falls), get this Happy Hour special — $3 Glue Goose Frozen and Rocks Margaritas.
Cheeseburger in Paradise – Stop by for Happy Hour (check your location’s hours) and get $4 Classic Margaritas (frozen or on the rocks). Also includes specials on chips & queso, wings and more.
Chevy’s – On National Margarita Day, Chevy’s will offer drink specials that vary by location. Plus, you can always count on its daily Happy Hour, which starts at 3 p.m. and features $4, $5 and $6 drink specials.