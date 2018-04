TAMPA, Fla. - WWE SmackDown Live is coming back to Tampa this summer!

Amalie Arena will host the largest WWE Superstars including WWE Champion A.J. Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan, United States Champion Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Smackdown Women's Champion Carmella, Asuka, The Miz, Big Cass and many more!

WWE SmackDown Live begins Tuesday, July 31 at 7:45 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and will go on sale Friday, May 4 at 10 a.m.

