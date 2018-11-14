Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park opens Friday for the holidays

TAMPA, Fla. -- Come celebrate the holiday season in Downtown Tampa at the Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park!

Located along the Tampa Riverwalk, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park is transformed with the sights, sounds and activities of the holidays for children and adults of all ages.

The Winter Village opens Friday, November 16 and will run through Saturday, January 5.

Share the Christmas tradition of skating at Downtown Tampa’s only outdoor ice rink. Whether you are a first-timer, or an experienced skater, the Winter Village Ice Rink is a must-do activity this holiday season.

Do Floridians own ice skates? Not to worry! Ice skate rentals are available on-site at the ice rink entrance for children and adults. Ice skating tickets include 90 minutes of skating, including ice skate rental. Tickets are purchased at the ice rink entrance.

The Winter Village Shops feature 10 boutiques from local makers and purveyors offering a gift idea for everyone on your list. This “pop-up” holiday shopping experience features decorative goods, apparel, handmade toys, jewelry, dog accessories, and more!

The Winter Village Express also offers a holiday experience aboard a holiday-themed Streetcar. Hop on at Centro Ybor and enjoy treats, music and fun as you travel to Whiting Station. A quick walk along the Riverwalk brings you to Winter Village.

Click here for ticket prices and available dates.

If you’re needing a little holiday cheer, the Café at Winter Village will offer plenty of festive food and drinks.

Tampa’s majestic movie palace will also be sharing the warmth and light of the season with classic holiday favorites on the big screen. This year the Tampa Theatre will be showing two free, family-friendly films at Winter Village. Blankets, low back chairs, coolers and dogs on leashes are allowed.

Check out the movie list:

Friday, Nov. 16 – Home Alone

Friday, Nov. 30 – The Santa Clause

Make sure to attend Tampa’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, November 30. The evening will include a countdown to light the tree with Mayor Buckhorn. Concessions will be available. Glass and alcohol are prohibited.

Santa will also be paying a visit on Saturday, December 1 for a free photoshoot! Holiday entertainment, crafts and games will be available for the kids. The Downtown Tampa Christmas Parade steps off at 11 a.m. with festivities in the park starting at noon.

Light up your spokes, put on your dancing shoes, and get ready to ride; the Winter Wonder Ride is back!

The Winter Wonder Ride is a charity bike ride that funds the purchase of bicycles and helmets for at-risk kids. Every year during the holiday season, thousands set out on a bike ride through scenic downtown Tampa, out alongside the cool waters of Bayshore Boulevard, before returning to Curtis Hixon Park for the incredible Post-Ride Celebration, where you, your friends, and your family, dance the night away!

The Winter Wonder Ride takes off Saturday, December 8 at 2 p.m.

Cap off the holiday celebration with the Lighted Boat Parade on Saturday, December 22. Click here for more information.

