Where you can party before, during & after Gasparilla

Zack Perry
1:33 PM, Jan 24, 2018
2 hours ago

Gasparilla Invasion 2017 at Tampa Convention Center

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAMPA, Fla. - Get ready to jam out for free this Saturday! The final talent schedule for Gasparilla Pirate Fest has been announced. 

Sail Pavilion Stage (MIX100.7):

  • 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Marion Viccaro
  • 11:00 am – 1:00 p.m. Almost Alice 
  • 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Break for Parade of the Pirates
  • 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The Rusty Wright Band       THE RUSTY WRIGHT BAND 

Macdill Park Stage (98 ROCK):

  • 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. DJ / Station Music
  • 11:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Nova Rex
  • 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Break for Parade of the Pirates 
  • 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Nova Rex 

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park Stage (Latin/ LA Rumba 106.5 FM)

  • 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. DJ / Station Music
  • 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Sol Caribe
  • 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Break for Parade of the Pirates
  • 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Caliente Band

Ferg's Live - The Official Gasparilla After Party Headquarters (93.3 FLZ)

  • 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. DJ Raphael John
  • 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Lazzy Z
  • 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Josh Carroll Band
  • 7:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. DJ Tim Jones

For additional information or to purchase Gasparilla Parade tickets and/or officially licensed Gasparilla merchandise, please log onto www.GasparillaTreasures.com

-------

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top