Where you can party before, during & after Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. - Get ready to jam out for free this Saturday! The final talent schedule for Gasparilla Pirate Fest has been announced.

Sail Pavilion Stage (MIX100.7):

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Marion Viccaro

11:00 am – 1:00 p.m. Almost Alice

1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Break for Parade of the Pirates

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The Rusty Wright Band THE RUSTY WRIGHT BAND

Macdill Park Stage (98 ROCK):

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. DJ / Station Music

11:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Nova Rex

3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Break for Parade of the Pirates

5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Nova Rex

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park Stage (Latin/ LA Rumba 106.5 FM)

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. DJ / Station Music

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Sol Caribe

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Break for Parade of the Pirates

5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Caliente Band

Ferg's Live - The Official Gasparilla After Party Headquarters (93.3 FLZ)

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. DJ Raphael John

2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Lazzy Z

5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Josh Carroll Band

7:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. DJ Tim Jones

For additional information or to purchase Gasparilla Parade tickets and/or officially licensed Gasparilla merchandise, please log onto www.GasparillaTreasures.com.

