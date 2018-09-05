What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? September 7-9

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (September 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, September 7

When: 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Central Avenue, Downtown St. Pete

Cost: Free

Info: First Friday St. Pete gets rolling on Central Avenue between 2nd and 3rd Street on – you guessed it! – the first Friday of every month. The party starts at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 10. Your admission is free, the music is live, and vendors and restaurants offer a wide variety of food and drink.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds at 4802 US Highway 301 North, Tampa

Cost: $22

Info: G-EAZY is bringing The Endless Summer Tour to Tampa this weekend! His show begins Friday at 6 p.m. at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. He will be joined on stage with Ty Dolla Sign and Lil Uzi Vert. Tickets start at $22.

When: September 7-9

Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Field Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: Click here ticket information

Info: Come watch the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Baltimore Orioles for a weekend series at Tropicana Field! First pitch is Friday at 7:10 p.m.

When: September 7-9

Where: Tampa Convention Center at 333 South Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $12

Info: The 2018 Progressive Insurance Tampa Boat Show, the area’s only on-water boat show will showcase the marine industry’s newest boats, technology and accessories from September 7-9 at the Tampa Convention Center and Harbor. Visitors to the Bay Area’s largest boat show can view, board and buy boats at the best prices of the year on hundreds of boats from the region’s top dealers.

Saturday, September 8

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium at 4201 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: The USF Bulls are facing off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday! Kickoff is at noon.

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Ybor City, Tampa

Cost: $15

Info: Dress as your favorite wizard and get to drinking! The Wizards Bar Crawl will feature exclusive food and drink specials to crawlers throughout Ybor. Tickets cost $15. Click here for more info.

When: 10 p.m.

Where: The Ritz Ybor at 1503 East 7th Avenue, Tampa

Cost: $25

Info: Pauly D from Jersey Shore will be at the turntable in Tampa Saturday night! His show at The Ritz Ybor starts at 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 9

When: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Westfield Brandon Mall at 459 Brandon Town Center Drive, Brandon

Cost: Free

Info: The Tampa Bay Wellness Expo wants to make your health a little easier this fall. Attendance is free, and guests can enjoy free fitness demos, free health checks, a teddy bear clinic for kids, healthy food demonstrations, interactive activities and much more. The event will also feature a business expo area with information from local health and wellness from pediatric to geriatric medicines.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Henry B. Plant Museum at 401 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa

Cost: Free with admission

Info: From September through May, enjoy a docent-led tour of Henry B. Plant Museum one Sunday each month. The tour begins at 1 p.m. and lasts approximately 45 minutes. Space is limited and available on a first-come first-served basis. Docents will share stories about the life of Henry Plant, the significance of the Plant transportation system, and the lifestyle of guests at the Tampa Bay Hotel. This tour is included with admission to the Museum.

