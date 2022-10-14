What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 14-16

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 14-16), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, October 14

Party on the Plaza

When: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Where: Duke Energy Center For The Arts - Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg

Cost: $35 at the door

Info: Get ready for Party on the Plaza at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater! Enjoy an evening filled with delicious food, tasty drinks, and live music from musical guest, OVATION. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and soak in a beautiful evening on the water in downtown St. Pete. Tickets cost $35 at the door.

Chris Stapleton's All-American Show

When: 7 p.m.

Where: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $90

Info: Chris Stapleton is coming to Tampa! The country music artist will be performing his All-American Show at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Friday night at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $90.

Saturday, October 15

Tampa Bay’s Tailgate Fest

When: 3 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Where: Curtis Hixon Park, Tampa

Cost: Free Admission

Info: Tampa Bay’s Tailgate Taste Fest is the ultimate place this Saturday! A FREE, family-friendly event at Tampa's Curtis Hixon Park, Tailgate Taste Fest’s robust schedule includes activities for the casual event-goer and the ultimate sports fan alike. Entertainment consists of a food competition with local restaurants serving up the most delicious tailgate foods Tampa has to offer, live music from local bands, a competitive corn hole tournament and, of course, live action from the day’s most exciting college football games shown on huge LED video screens!

Jack Harlow: Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour

When: 7:45 p.m.

Where: Yuengling Center, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start around $75

Info: Jack Harlow will be performing his Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour at the Yuengling Center in Tampa on Saturday night at 7:45 p.m. Tickets start around $75.

New York Red Bulls II vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg

Cost: Tickets start at $26

Info: The Tampa Bay Rowdies will face off against the New York Red Bulls II on Saturday night at Al Lang Stadium in Downtown St. Petersburg. Enjoy a fireworks show after the game and $5 Bud Lights all night. Tickets start at $26.

——