What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 16-18

TAMPA, Fla. - If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 16-18), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, November 16

When: 4 p.m. on Friday, November 16

Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 North Ashley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Come celebrate the holiday season in Downtown Tampa at the Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park! Located along the Tampa Riverwalk, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park is transformed with the sights, sounds and activities of the holidays for children and adults of all ages. Share the Christmas tradition of skating at Downtown Tampa’s only outdoor ice rink. Whether you are a first-timer, or an experienced skater, the Winter Village Ice Rink is a must-do activity this holiday season. There will also be a free showing of Home Alone at 7:30 p.m.

When: 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Where: Vinoy Park at 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Pete

Cost: Free Admission

Info: Cheese lovers, rejoice! Oozefest will feature all the cheesiest food dishes your heart desires. This food festival will feature over a dozen gourmet food trucks, beer tents and craft vendors.

When: Nov. 16-18

Where: Treasure Island Beach

Cost: Free

Info: Now in its 10th year, Sanding Ovations is Treasure Island's Master Cup Sand Sculpting Competition and Music Festival, a four-day competition featuring sand sculpting masters throughout North America, Europe and Asia. These sculptors create astonishing works of art using nothing but sand, water and lots of their own imagination.

When: Nov. 14-18

Where: TradeWinds Island Resorts at 5500 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach

Cost: Free

Info: St. Pete Beach Bike Fest kicks off this weekend! Enjoy free nightly beach concerts, daily entertainment, live bike auctions, bar crawls, and so much more.

Saturday, November 17

When: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Ybor City Saturday Market on 8th Avenue

Cost: Free Admission

Info: Local cupcake bakers will go head-to-head at the 8th Ybor City Saturday Market Cupcake Festival. A panel of judges will determine the best-tasting cupcakes along with the coolest creations and the winner will earn the title of “Best Cupcake in Tampa 2018″. Visitors to the Cupcake Festival will be able to purchase creations from participating contestants as well as enjoy the regular entertainment and shopping at the Ybor City Saturday Market.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Water Works Park at 1710 N Highland Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free Admission

Info: Mark your calendars for the 2018 Tampa Bay Jazz Fest featuring some of the best national and local jazz artists. Come out and enjoy great music, food, and activities for the entire family.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Cost: $25

Info: Get ready for a night full of laughter! The Comedy Get Down will feature Cedric The Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and George Lopez. Tickets cost $25.

When: Nov. 17-18

Where: David A. Straz, Jr. Center at 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: The Straz Center will screen six modern classics of Italian cinema throughout the weekend, curated by Dr. Patrizia LaTrecchia, Associate Professor at USF in the Department of World Languages and director of the Italian program. The films Il giovane favoloso and Puccini e la fanciulla will headline the festival. Admission is free. Seats are limited, so make sure to reserve them online.

Sunday, November 18

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds at 4800 US-301, Tampa

Cost: $20

Info: Legendary Circus Producer, Tuffy Nicholas, and World Renowned Comic Daredevil, Bello Nock, have united to bring the All-New Super American Circus to Tampa! Get ready for a unique blend of endearing comedy and jaw-dropping daredevil stunts.