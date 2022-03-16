What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | March 18-20

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 18-20), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, March 18

Valspar Championship

When: March 17-20

Where: Inninsbrook Golf and Spa Resort, Palm Harbor

Cost: $55 Thursday, $60 Friday, $70 Saturday, $60 Sunday

Info: Get ready for golf! The Valspar Championship is kicking off this weekend at the Innisbrook Golf and Spa resort in Palm Harbor, Florida. This tournament is part of the 2022 PGA Tour season, so the competition will be top-notch.

Reggae Rise Up Festival

When: March 18-20

Where: Vinoy Park, St. Petersburg

Cost: $85 per day, $150 2-day, $215 weekend pass

Info: Attention Reggae music lovers! The Reggae Rise Up Festival begins Friday and will feature dozens of reggae music artists throughout the entire weekend at Vinoy Park in Downtown St. Pete. Headliners will include Rebelution, SOJA, Slightly Stoopid, Atmosphere, Shaggy, Steel Pulse, Iration, and so many more.

Saturday, March 19

Innings Festival

When: March 19-20

Where: Raymond James Stadium Grounds, Tampa

Cost: $99 general admission per day, $185 2-day pass

Info: Innings Festival is the can't-miss Florida Spring Training celebration for music lovers and passionate baseball fans. Music headliners will be Green Day, The Lumineers, Nathaniel Rateliff, GooGoo Dolls, OAR, Neon Trees, Incubus, and so many others. With appearances by MLB all stars like Ozzie Smith, Gary Sheffield, Ryan Dempster, Andruw Jones, David Eckstein, Ray Lankford, Fred McGriff, and many more.

Tyler, The Creator

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Yuengling Center, Tampa

Cost: $45.75.

Info: Tyler, The Creator is coming to Tampa! He’s bring his ‘CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST’ Tour to the Yuengling Center on Saturday, March 19 at 7 p.m. Ticket prices start at $45.75.

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

When: 8 p.m.

Where: AMALIE Arena, Tampa

Cost: $100

Info: The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the New York Rangers on Saturday night. Puck drops at 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 20

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees

When: 1:05 p.m.

Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa

Cost: $48

Info: Spring Training is back! The New York Yankees will play the Detroit Tigers for a Sunday afternoon game at George Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. First pitch is 1:05 p.m.

