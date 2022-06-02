Watch
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | June 3-5

Associated Press
New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) protects the net against Tampa Bay Lightning's Ondrej Palat (18) during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in New York. Palat scored a goal on the play. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Lightning Rangers ECF Game 1
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jun 02, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 3-5), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, June 3

Tampa Bay Rays vs Chicago White Sox
When: June 3-5
Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg
Cost: $20+
Info: Watch the Rays take on the White Sox in this weekend series at Tropicana. They play at 7:10 p.m. on Friday, 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, 1:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Saturday, June 4

Terrain Race Tampa
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Florida State Fairgrounds at 4800 U.S. 301, Tampa
Cost: $20 donation
Info: Get ready for about 3 miles of mud, walls, ropes, monkey bars, and more. This 5K can be raced by yourself or with a team. Runners must be at least 7 years old to participate. There is also a mini monkey run that is a half-mile course for kids ages 2 to 10. A donation is made to a local charity after the event.

Gulfport Pride
When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Along Beach Boulevard, Gulfport
Cost: FREE ADMISSION
Info: Beach Blvd S is shutting down for the best party you've ever seen! Gulfport Pride celebrates and showcases LGBTQ and LGBTQ-friendly people and businesses. The event is a fundraiser for the LGBTQ Resource Center of the Gulfport Public Library. In addition to 130+ local makers and small businesses, many businesses along Beach and Shore boulevards are planning live music, "fun-raisers," and more fun and games. There's even a local business décor contest! Plus 2 main stages and of course, a marching band.

The ORIGINAL Tampa Bay Grilled Cheese Festival
When: 12 p.m. - 7. p.m.
Where: Carrollwood Cultural Center at 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa
Cost: FREE ADMISSION
Info: The ORIGINAL Tampa Bay Grilled Cheese Festival is finally back after taking a 2-year hiatus. Enjoy food and tents from all over as they show off their take on one of Americas favorite melts...the Grilled Cheese. Accompanying them will be a bevy of market and non-food vendors of all kinds, plus live entertainment!

Sunday, June 5

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa
Cost: $254+
Info: Watch the Lightning take on the Rangers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final! If you are unable to attend the game, you can always check out the Plaza Watch Party at Thunder Alley for $5.

RESCHEDULED EVENTS

The Doobie Brothers
When: POSTPONED TO JULY 20 AT 7:30 P.M. (Originally June 3)
Where: Midflorida Credit Union Ampitheatre at 4802 U.S. Hwy 301 N, Tampa
Cost: $29.50+
Info: The Doobie Brothers are coming to Tampa for their 50th Anniversary Tour! They'll perform with special guests Michael McDonald.

