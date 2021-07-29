What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | July 30 - Aug 1

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 30 - August 1), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, July 30

Tampa Bay Comic Con

When: July 30 - August 1

Where: Tampa Convention Center at 333 S Franklin St, Tampa

Cost: starts at $30/day (kids 12 and under get in FREE)

Info: Tampa Bay Comic Con is Tampa’s largest, true comic convention. Featured are exhibitors that cater to a wide-spectrum of interests including comic books, magazines, toys, games, Star Wars, Star Trek, anime, manga, cosplay, artwork, sketches and apparel. In addition, a roster of comic industry professionals, and comicdom-related celebrities are in attendance for attendees to meet and greet. The convention center recommends the use of CDC-recommended facial coverings. Facial coverings at the autograph tables of Star Signing or in Star Photos will be per the particular guest’s preference.

Flick and Float: Princess and the Frog

When: 7 p.m.

Where: E.H. McLin Pool at 602 14th St S, St. Petersburg

Cost: $1 Ages 3-12 | $2 Ages 13 and up

Info: The St. Petersburg Parks & Recreation Department is bringing you movie nights at the pool! Grab your loved ones for a family-friendly movie as you float around the pool.

Saturday, July 31

St. Pete Brewfest

When: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Coastal Creative at 2201 1st Ave South, St. Petersburg

Cost: $25

Info: 2021’s Inaugural St. Pete Brewfest is meant to be a celebration of the things that make St. Petersburg so special – beer, music, food, art, and of course, an incredible and supportive community. All-you-can-sample tickets allows participants unlimited tastings from the offerings of St. Pete’s best breweries, with all proceeds benefiting Pours for a Purpose. This is an indoor/outdoor event with tastings all located in two open-air warehouses and food trucks hosted in outdoor areas.

Drone Light Show: Celebrating One-Year Anniversary of the St. Pete Pier

When: 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Where: St. Pete Pier at 800 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: FREE

Info: Celebrate the one-year anniversary of the opening of the St. Pete Pier with the Duke Energy Drone Light Show. This one-of-a-kind immersive light show will consist of 300 drones equipped with LED lights, creating formations stretching over 500 feet across the sky, creating a massive and breathtaking display that celebrates the City of St. Petersburg. Additionally, the first 2000 guests who arrive at Spa Beach Park will receive a wristband that will interact throughout the night. Programming begins at 5 p.m. at Spa Beach Park on the St. Pete Pier with live bands and DJ; the drone show begins at 9 p.m. The show can be viewed from Spa Beach Park, St Pete Pier and any Downtown Waterfront Park (except for Vinoy Park).

Sunday, August 1

Summer Classics: Some Like It Hot (1959)

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Tampa Theatre at 711 N Franklin St, Tampa

Cost: $10 ($7 for Tampa Theatre members)

Info: This romantic comedy stars Marilyn Monroe as the lead singer of a jazz band who is wooed by a man (Tony Curtis) who pretends to be a millionaire while on the run from mobsters. Doors open one hour before showtime. Stick around after the screening for a FREE post-show Film Talk audience discussion and Q&A with retired University of South Florida film professor Harriet Deer.

