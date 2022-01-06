What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | January 7-9

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Friday, January 7
Tiki Boat Booze Cruise with Florida Tiki Tours
When: Afternoon and evening cruises
Where: John's Pass, Madeira Beach
Cost: Click here for ticket prices
Info: Grab your friends for a day of drinking on a tiki bar booze cruise! Florida Tiki Tours in Madeira Beach offers 90-minute tours around John's Pass Village and Boca Ciega Bay area on a Hawaiian-style tiki hut.
Saturday, January 8
When: Jan. 8-9
Where: The Coliseum at 535 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg
Cost: $20 Per Day, $30 Weekend Pass
Info: St. Petersburg finally has their very own Comic Con! This year will feature numerous anime voice actors, comic artists, and Florida’s top cosplayers during the 2-day event at The Coliseum.
Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
Cost: Starting at $80
Info: The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Boston Bruins on Saturday night at Amalie Arena.
Sunday, January 9
Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
When: 4:25 p.m.
Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
Cost: Starting at $80
Info: The Tampa Bay Bucs take on the Carolina Panthers in the last game of the regular season on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.
———