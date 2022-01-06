What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | January 7-9

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, January 7

Tiki Boat Booze Cruise with Florida Tiki Tours

When: Afternoon and evening cruises

Where: John's Pass, Madeira Beach

Cost: Click here for ticket prices

Info: Grab your friends for a day of drinking on a tiki bar booze cruise! Florida Tiki Tours in Madeira Beach offers 90-minute tours around John's Pass Village and Boca Ciega Bay area on a Hawaiian-style tiki hut.

Tampa Bay's tiki bar booze cruise | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Saturday, January 8

St. Pete Comic Con

When: Jan. 8-9

Where: The Coliseum at 535 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Cost: $20 Per Day, $30 Weekend Pass

Info: St. Petersburg finally has their very own Comic Con! This year will feature numerous anime voice actors, comic artists, and Florida’s top cosplayers during the 2-day event at The Coliseum.

Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Cost: Starting at $80

Info: The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Boston Bruins on Saturday night at Amalie Arena.

Sunday, January 9

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: 4:25 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Cost: Starting at $80

Info: The Tampa Bay Bucs take on the Carolina Panthers in the last game of the regular season on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

