What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | February 4-6

Posted at 10:50 AM, Feb 04, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (February 4-6), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, February 4

American in Paris

When: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater
Cost: $35
Info: Romance! Adventure! Gershwin! Who could ask for anything more? Inspired by the Academy Award-winning film, An American in Paris transports the audience to post-war Paris, where romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns. In this musical production, soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love.

Tampa’s Italy Expo

When: Feb. 4-6
Where: Sons of Italy Lodge, 3315 West Lemon Street Tampa
Cost: $65 for 3-day pass
Info: Get ready for all things Italian! Food and wine tastings, previews of fashion, and design items will give you a taste of the Italian experience and lifestyle.

Saturday, February 5

Blues on the Block

When: Feb. 4-5
Where: Cleveland Street, Downtown Clearwater
Cost: Free
Info: Blues on the Block, a spinoff event of the Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival, will be taking over the 600 block of Cleveland Street on Feb. 4-5. Enjoy live music from national blues recording artists, culinary experiences from downtown restaurateurs, craft beer and wine from local brewers, market vendors, and so much more.

Sunday, February 6

Mardi Gras at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

When: March 11
Where: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Cost: Click here for tickets
Info: Get jazzed up with Mardi Gras-style live music and New Orleans-inspired entertainment. Catch some festival beads from strolling performers throughout the day, and get caught up in the fun as you dance through spacious walkways. Feast like kings and queens on classic Cajun cuisine as Busch Gardens brings the “Big Easy” to Tampa Bay.

