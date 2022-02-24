What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend | February 25-27

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (February 25-27), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, February 25

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

When: February 25-27

Where: Downtown St. Pete

Cost: $25+

Info: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding is back again! Enjoy 3 days of racing in Downtown St. Pete. Find parking and additional information here.

Gasparilla Music Festival

When: February 25-27

Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and Kiley Gardens Park, Tampa

Cost: $45+

Info: Gasparilla Music Festival features musical acts from a wide variety of genres on several stages and cuisine from the region’s top restaurants. Enjoy performances from Black Pumas, The Revivalists and plenty of local and regional music groups. Tickets start at $45 for one day of general admission, 470 for two days and $95 for all three, plus there are VIP options available.

Saturday, February 26

Tampa Taco Fest

When: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Al Lopez Park at 4810 N Himes Ave, Tampa

Cost: $5 in advance | $10 at the door

Info: Tampa Bay’s largest taco and margarita festival, Tampa Taco Fest, returns on February 26, 2022 to Al Lopez Park. Enjoy Tampa’s best tacos from 30+ local food vendors, refreshing margaritas, and live entertainment. This is a family and dog-friendly event.

Sankofa Black History Market

When: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Rebirth Event Park at 1924 East Comanche Avenue, Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Shop from more than 50 Black Owned Local Businesses. You’ll find everything from African apparel, art and crafts, jewelry, butters and scrubs, food and so much more. There will also be a free raffle, perfomances and you can stop by the health and wellness mobile van for a check up.

Mardi Gras Parade & Festival

When: 2 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Where: Douglass Avenue and Main Street, Downtown Dunedin

Cost: FREE

Info: Enjoy Mardi Gras in grand style and celebrate with food, drink, music and a parade featuring over 50 unique colorful floats. Please no pets or coolers. This event is presented by Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association.

Mardi Gras Bar Crawl

When: 5 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Where: The One Night Stand at 149 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Cost: $14.99+

Info: Top Shelf Crawls has put together the best bars and nightclubs for an epic Mardi Gras! Ticket price includes a souvenir beer koozie, no cover charges, beads, and exclusive crawl drink specials. Visit bars such as Pour Judgement, Parks & Rec, Crafty Squirrel and more. You must be 21 or older and check in at The One Night Stand Bar between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to participate.