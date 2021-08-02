What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 6-8

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 6-8), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, August 6

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

When: 7:45 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside, Tampa

Cost: $20

Info: The Summer of Cena is coming to Tampa as he makes his return to WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

Tampa Fringe Festival

When: August 6-8

Where: Hillsborough Community College Ybor, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Tampa's Fringe Festival will be hosting a smaller but still mighty festival in Ybor City at the Hillsborough Community College Ybor YPAB building. They will be featuring 13 companies performing a variety of shows from July 29 – August 8, in two venues. Shows will range from comedy to improv, storytelling to theatre! To make things extra magical for your experience, they will be transforming the building into a magical grotto, an escape from the usual in Tampa, including a refreshments cabin.

Saturday, August 7

SharkCon

When: Aug. 7-8

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds at 4800 U.S. Highway 301 North, Tampa

Cost: $20

Info: SharkCon returns for its seventh year full of even more shark activities, exhibits, vendors and other experiences for all ages. Expect speakers from Shark Week, Nat Geo, and more.

Korn & Staind

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at 4802 US-301 North, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $29.50

Info: Get ready to rock! Korn & Staind will be performing at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 8

Summer Classic Movie Series: Singin' in the Rain

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Tampa Theatre at 711 N. Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: Enjoy the classic film "Singin' in the Rain" at the historic Tampa Theatre this weekend! Show begins Sunday at 3 p.m.

-------