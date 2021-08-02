What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 6-8

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 6-8), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Friday, August 6
When: 7:45 p.m.
Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside, Tampa
Cost: $20
Info: The Summer of Cena is coming to Tampa as he makes his return to WWE Friday Night Smackdown.
Tampa Fringe Festival
When: August 6-8
Where: Hillsborough Community College Ybor, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Tampa's Fringe Festival will be hosting a smaller but still mighty festival in Ybor City at the Hillsborough Community College Ybor YPAB building. They will be featuring 13 companies performing a variety of shows from July 29 – August 8, in two venues. Shows will range from comedy to improv, storytelling to theatre! To make things extra magical for your experience, they will be transforming the building into a magical grotto, an escape from the usual in Tampa, including a refreshments cabin.
Saturday, August 7
When: Aug. 7-8
Where: Florida State Fairgrounds at 4800 U.S. Highway 301 North, Tampa
Cost: $20
Info: SharkCon returns for its seventh year full of even more shark activities, exhibits, vendors and other experiences for all ages. Expect speakers from Shark Week, Nat Geo, and more.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at 4802 US-301 North, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $29.50
Info: Get ready to rock! Korn & Staind will be performing at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 8
Summer Classic Movie Series: Singin' in the Rain
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Tampa Theatre at 711 N. Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Enjoy the classic film "Singin' in the Rain" at the historic Tampa Theatre this weekend! Show begins Sunday at 3 p.m.
-------