What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 18-21

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 18-21), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Thursday, August 18

Tampa Bay Rays vs Kansas City Royals

When: Thursday at 7:10 p.m. | Friday at 7:10 p.m. | Saturday at 4:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:40 p.m.

Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg

Cost: $20+

Info: Watch the Rays take on the Royals at Tropicana Field! Kids 14 and under can get a free meal during all four games.

2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

When: August 18-21

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: Tickets starting at $24-$59 depending on the day

Info:

Friday, August 19

Jack Johnson

When: 7:15 p.m.

Where: Midflorida Credit Union Ampitheatre at 4802 U.S. Hwy 301 N, Tampa

Cost: $41.50+

Info: Jack Johnson will be in town for his Meet the Moonlight Tour. The singer will share the stage with special guest Ziggy Marley.

Saturday, August 19

Taco & Tequila Crawl

When: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Raffurty's Bar at 1888 Main St, Sarasota

Cost: $19.99+

Info: The End of Summer Taco and Tequila Crawl by Bar Crawl USA is back in Sarasota. General admission includes three tacos plus discounted margarita, beer and tequila specials at each stop. Check in at Raffurty's Bar by 4 p.m. to take part in the fun. There's also a VIP option if you want to check in an hour earlier and a signature Taco Crawl t-shirt.

Hippie Fest

When: 2 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Where: Sponge Docks at 735 Dodecanese Blvd, Tarpon Springs

Cost: FREE

Info: Hippie Fest is a free, family friendly event. Enjoy a VW Bug Show, a hippie costume contest, a hula hoop contest, live music, plenty of food trucks and beer, plus so much more. Parking is free and the Jolly Trolley Shuttle is running from 2:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Dierks Bentley

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Midflorida Credit Union Ampitheatre at 4802 U.S. Hwy 301 N, Tampa

Cost: $30.50+

Info: Dierks Bentley will be in Tampa this Saturday for his Beers on Me Tour. The country music star will perform with special guests Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning.

