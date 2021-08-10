What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 13-15

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 13-15), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, August 13

Hartford Athletic vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Al Lang Stadium at 230 1st Street SE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $15

Info: The Tampa Bay Rowdies are hosting Hartford Athletic for a Friday night game at Al Lang Stadium! The game begins at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 14

Tampa Beer Run 2021

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Al Lopez Park at 4810 N. Himes Avenue, Tampa

Cost: $45

Info: Join for a not-so-traditional run in Al Lopez Park, with an amazing after-party! This run isn’t about who’s the fastest, this is simply about having fun, acting like your crazy self, and oh having a few beers along the course! Every .75 miles (approx), you’ll be treated to a specialty beer sampling. Once you’ve made it through the 5K course, they’ll welcome you at the after-party with your choice of a 16oz beer. They’ll continue the party with music, drink, dancing, and awards.

Preseason: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium at 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Cost: $15

Info: The reigning Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the first game of the NFL preseason.

Sunday, August 15

Tampa Tarpons vs. Clearwater Threshers

When: 12 p.m.

Where: George Steinbrenner Field at 3802 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Tampa

Cost: $6

Info: Enjoy Minor League Baseball at George Steinbrenner Field with tickets starting at $6.

Summer Classic Movie Series: Young Frankenstein

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Tampa Theatre at 711 N. Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: The classic movie "Young Frankenstein" will be showing at the historic Tampa Theatre on Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $10.

