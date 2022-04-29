What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | April 29 - May 1

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 29 - May 1), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, April 29

Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays

When: 7:10 p.m.

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg

Cost: Tickets start at $24

Info: The Tampa Bay Rays will host the Minnesota Twins for a weekend series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. First pitch is Friday at 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Tampa Bay Caribbean Carnival

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Perry Harvey Sr. Park, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $35

Info: Each spring, Tampa Caribbean Festival welcomes visitors from throughout the Sunshine State to enjoy exhibits, crafts, top-name entertainment and vendors, street parade, Steelpan Jamboree, an amalgamation of Carnival Music, and high-stepping masquerade bands.

Temple Terrace Craft Brewfest

When: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Woodmont Park, Temple Terrace

Cost: $45 tickets

Info: What could be more fun than sampling more than 100 beers from over 35 different brewers - all under the shady oaks of Historic Woodmont Park in Temple Terrace? Join the fun on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Woodmont Park.

San Diego Loyal SC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg

Cost: Tickets start at $26

Info: The Tampa Bay Rowdies take on the San Diego Loyal SC at Al Lang Stadium this Saturday night. Game begins at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 1

Sunscreen Film Festival

When: April 28 - Sunday, May 1

Where: Sundial AMC 12 Theaters, St. Petersburg

Cost: $10 per movie, $50 daily pass, $150 full weekend pass

Info: The Sunscreen Film Festival kicks off this weekend! Enjoy the best in independent films, fun parties, and great workshops. Mix and mingle with filmmakers, actors, writers, and producers at the Sundial AMC 12 Theaters at the Sundial in downtown St. Pete.

——

Mardi Gras Events on Saturday, April 30

Pre-Cinco De Mayo St. Pete Bar Crawl

When: 3 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Where: Park & Rec DTSP, St. Petersburg

Cost: $25

Info: Kick off this year’s Cinco De Mayo Weekend with an awesome Bar Crawl and Fiesta on Saturday! Grab your best sombrero and your friends and head to downtown St Pete's best bars ready for a fun day of Taco’s, Tequila’s, Cerveza’s, dancing and much more.

Tampa Bar Crawl

When: 3 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Where: 2 locations: Downtown and South Tampa

Cost: $25

Info: What better way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo Week than with a Bar Crawl around Tampa. Downtown and South Tampa will combine for over 10 bars participating in the bar crawl with check-in at American Social and MacDinton’s SoHo between 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Fiesta: Cinco De Mayo Party on the Pier

When: 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: St. Petersburg Pier

Cost: $15

Info: Join us for the inaugural FIESTA, a Cinco De Mayo Party on the St Pete Pier. Enjoy tacos, tequila, margaritas, Mariachi band, Latin bands, and much more! Check out a lineup of musical acts from Sol Caribe, a high-energy 10pc Latin band, multiple performances from El Mariachi Loco, and a special performance from St Pete’s own Second Time Arounders Marching Band consisting of 250 band members performing their collection of top 40 and Mexican influence collection.

———-

