What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | April 15-17

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 15-17), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Friday, April 15
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
Cost: Starting at $55.75
Info: Bon Jovi is coming to Tampa! His concert kicks off Friday night at 8 p.m. at Amalie Arena.
Saturday April 16
Safety Harbor Beer and Burger Throwdown
When: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, Safety Harbor
Cost: $15 General Admission
Info: The Safety Harbor Beer & Burger Throwdown is back again, bigger than ever before! Join us for an epic day of competition with local craft brewers and artisan burger chefs competing for the title of People's Choice Best of the Bay. Enjoy live music, free craft beer samples from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., local vendors, and so much more.
FC Tulsa vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg
Cost: $26
Info: The Tampa Bay Rowdies will host FC Tulsa this weekend at Al Lang Stadium. Game begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.
Winnipeg Jets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
Cost: Starting at $100
Info: Go Bolts! The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Winnipeg Jets at Amalie Arena on Saturday night. Puck drops at 7 p.m.
