What's happening in Tampa Bay this Halloween weekend? | October 29-31

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this Halloween weekend (October 29-31), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Fruitville Grove Pumpkin Festival

When: Now - October 31 (Saturday-Sunday only)

Where: 7410 Fruitville Road, Sarasota

Cost: FREE ADMISSION ($5 for parking)

Info: This 33rd annual Pumpkin Fest is an event suitable for all ages. Stroll under the shade of large oak trees to see local vendors in the craft show with their one-of-a-kind crafts. Daily activities include a kids fun zone (with zip line), pony rides, face painting, mini train ride, horse drawn carriage rides, pumpkin painting, hay rides, hug-a-goat, enchanted unicorn encounter, butterfly garden experience, and so much more to do throughout the day! Activity prices range from $1-$10.

Fruitville Grove Pumpkin Festival in Sarasota | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Harvestmoon Fun Farm

When: Now - October 31 (closed on Mondays)

Where: 15990 Stur Street, Masaryktown

Cost: $9.95+

Info: Enjoy a 5-acre maze that will feature the Tampa Bay Lighting. The little ones can read the story of Spookley the Square pumpkin. Activities include jumping on the 70-foot jumping pillow, visiting the pumpkin patch, riding the cow train, visiting the petting farm, seeing live entertainment on select weekends and more! Select Saturday night's there will be a flashlight night option, where guests can roam the maze in the dark.

HarvestMoon Fun Farm Maze | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival

When: Now - October 31 (Saturday-Sunday only)

Where: 5500 Co Road 675, Bradenton

Cost: $12 for adults | FREE for kids 10 and under ($5 for parking)

Info: Everyday of the Pumpkin Festival consists of a craft show, live music and shows, lots of pumpkins, hayrides, pony rides, a chainsaw sculptor, scarecrow displays, a corn maze, a big train ride, food galore and so much more! Dogs are allowed as long as they are friendly, on a leash and picked up after. The event is cash only (though some vendors may accept credit cards).

Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival | Taste and See Tampa Bay

SCREAM-A-GEDDON

When: Now - October 31

Where: 27839 Saint Joe Road, Dade City

Cost: $24.95+

Info: SCREAM-A-GEDDON returns for its 7th season. New this year is Bloodwater Bayou, a chilling new haunted attraction featuring priestess who walks the backwaters with a bone headdress, hypnotizing the innocent and transporting them to an alternate plane of existence. In addition, there will be five other fan-favorite blood-pumping haunted attractions, sinister characters and a horrifying Monster Midway. And don’t forget to join Bonzo the clown and his bar-mates for local craft beers that one could truly die over at Bonzo’s Beer Garden.

Drone Tour of Scream-A-Geddon in Dade City, FL

UnDead in the Water

When: Now - October 31

Where: Sparkman Wharf at 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: $20+

Info: UNDead in the Water is Tampa’s only authentic nautical haunted attraction. This year's theme is S.O.S (Save Our Souls) and the American Victory will be stationed at Sparkman Wharf. Traverse multiple decks of this historic WWII cargo ship and learn about a cryptic female apparition who is wreaking havoc. This event is not recommended for anyone under the age of 11.

UNDead in the Water | Morning Blend

Howl-O-Scream

When: Now - October 31

Where: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay at 10165 McKinley Dr, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $41.99

Info: Fear returns to its most immersive form with the return of iconic horror-filled haunted houses to terrify guests at Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream, Tampa Bay’s BIGGEST haunt event.

Howl-O-Scream celebrates 20 years of fears | Taste and See Tampa Bay

