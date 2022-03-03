The Weeknd announces first global stadium tour with stop in Tampa

The Weeknd is going on a global stadium tour for the first time ever, including a stop at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The After Hours Til Dawn tour with special guest Doja Cat hits Tampa on Thursday, August 4 before heading south to Miami on Saturday, August 6.

Tickets for the North American dates go on sale beginning Thursday, March 10 at 10 a.m. local time HERE. Fans who previously had tickets for the After Hours arena tour in North America will have access to a special presale starting March 4, and will receive an email prior to that date directly with more information.

This won't be the first time The Weeknd performs at Raymond James Stadium. He was the headliner at Super Bowl LV where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Live Nation, the tour will see his most ambitious production to date reflecting the creative journey that continues to unfold for both his After Hours and DAWN FM albums, creating worlds within worlds as we have all been watching unfold in various television performances, music videos and short films bringing these first two pieces of his trilogy to life.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), the world's largest humanitarian organization fighting global hunger, has partnered with its Goodwill Ambassador Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye to launch the XO HUMANITARIAN FUND to which he is contributing $1 from each ticket sold in North America from this highly anticipated tour. The Weeknd will also make a donation of $500,000 and $1 million will be contributed by World Food Program USA to the fund. Fueled by his passion to help those in need, the multi-platinum and diamond certified global superstar established this fund to support the U.N. World Food Programme's critical food assistance to communities on the brink of starvation, in countries like Ethiopia, Madagascar and Yemen. The Fund is administered by World Food Program USA.