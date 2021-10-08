The Half Baked Potato opens in downtown St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new local restaurant is serving up the largest loaded baked potatoes you've ever seen.

The Half Baked Potato in downtown St. Petersburg features 3-pound loaded potatoes that can be baked, smashed, or mashed with 20+ toppings of your choice.

These enormous potatoes are loaded with delicious mac and cheese, Philly cheesesteak, Memphis pulled pork, crab rangoon, and so much more.

Bring an appetite, each potato is a healthy portion and you'll probably need a to-go box.

The potato shop is a mix of 80’s and 90’s throwback, New Orleans flavor, and stoner vibes.

Check it out at 1626 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg.

