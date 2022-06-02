The Big Guava Tampa serves up guilt-free treats and sweets

TAMPA, Fla.—The Big Guava Tampa is a one-stop shop for treats with a healthier twist. Their unique menu is high in protein and low in sugar.

The Big Guava is a nod to Tampa's nickname, which came from a rumor in the 1800s that Tampa Bay was full of wild guava trees. Though that rumor turned out to be false, it did lead to the construction of Ybor City due to the economic potential of the area.

Family owned and operated, this coffee shop serves up waffles, acai bowls, energy refresher teas, shakes and Cuban coffee. Here are a few popular items to check out:



Jamaican Me Crazy Refresher (lemon, mango, coconut, pineapple)

Mango Tango Bowl (acai and mango base topped with granola, coconut, fresh mangos, pineapples, kiwi and honey drizzle)

Banana Nut Muffin Shake

Good Morning Waffle (protein-based waffle topped with strawberries, blueberries and sugar-free syrup)

The decision to create a healthy menu came from owners Elizabeth and Yaniel Almaguer's weight loss journey.

"This last year after the pandemic, we put on a little bit of weight, you know it happens," said Elizabeth. "And so last summer we started cleaning up our eating, eating higher in protein and lower in the sugar, and I lost over 35 pounds and so did [Yaniel]. And so we wanted to just offer a guilt-free, delicious healthy option to the community."

The Big Guava is located at 3936 W Hillsborough Avenue. Their summer hours are 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

