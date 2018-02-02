Super Bowl partying: How to make sure you plan ahead and get home safe after the big game

TAMPA — Are you or your friends planning to party on Super Bowl weekend? If so, you will want to keep this information handy to make sure everyone gets home safely.
"Fans don’t let fans drive drunk,” said Amy Stracke, Managing Director, Traffic Safety Advocacy for AAA. “If you’re going to be celebrating the big game with alcohol, please plan ahead so you and your loved ones get home safely.”
AAA strongly recommends you have a Designated Driver or arranging for another form of sober transportation.
DESIGNATED DRIVER
A designated driver is a person who abstains from alcohol on a social occasion (such as a Super Bowl party) in order to drive his or her companions home safely as an alternative to driving under the influence.
TAXI CAB SERVICES
Taking a cab or taxi is also a good alternative to driving during any holiday. To find a car service near you, download a cab-finding app like Curb: www.gocurb.com.
Polk County:
Checker Cab Co., 863-665-8151
Polk County Taxi, 863-521-2924
Hillsborough County:
Yellow Cab, 813-253-0121
Cab Plus, 813-288-8888
United Taxi Car Service, 877-288-2672
The Downtowner offers complimentary ride service in downtown Tampa from the University of Tampa to the Channel District. Service is available Mondays to Fridays from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and weekends from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
AAA's free "Tow-to-go" service is active for the entire Super Bowl weekend. Whether you are a AAA member or not, you can call for a Tow to Go ride anytime starting Friday, February 3 through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, February 6. AAA will safely get you and your vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.
Call 1-855-2-TOW-2-GO (855-286-9246)
Since it started in 1998, Tow to Go has safely removed 24,000 impaired drivers from the roads. The service is designed to be used as a last resort to keep drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel.