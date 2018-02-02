Super Bowl partying: How to make sure you plan ahead and get home safe after the big game

TAMPA — Are you or your friends planning to party on Super Bowl weekend? If so, you will want to keep this information handy to make sure everyone gets home safely.



"Fans don’t let fans drive drunk,” said Amy Stracke, Managing Director, Traffic Safety Advocacy for AAA. “If you’re going to be celebrating the big game with alcohol, please plan ahead so you and your loved ones get home safely.”



AAA strongly recommends you have a Designated Driver or arranging for another form of sober transportation.



DESIGNATED DRIVER



A designated driver is a person who abstains from alcohol on a social occasion (such as a Super Bowl party) in order to drive his or her companions home safely as an alternative to driving under the influence.



TAXI CAB SERVICES



Taking a cab or taxi is also a good alternative to driving during any holiday. To find a car service near you, download a cab-finding app like Curb: www.gocurb.com.



Polk County:

Checker Cab Co., 863-665-8151

Polk County Taxi, 863-521-2924



Hillsborough County:

Yellow Cab, 813-253-0121

Cab Plus, 813-288-8888

United Taxi Car Service, 877-288-2672



Pasco County:

Express Cab, 727-226-3822

Signature Car Service, 727-834-4444

Adventure Cab Express, 727-637-1069



Pinellas County:

United Taxi, 727-777-7777

Coral Cab, 727-215-0429

Downtown Yellow Taxi, 727-379-4440

Yellow Cab, 727-204-4212



RIDE-SHARING



Ride-sharing is a popular way to safely enough a night out on the town. When there is high demand, Uber uses surge pricing. Fares can increase significantly during the busiest time of the night.



Riders who use rival Lyft will also see a version of Uber's price surge, called "Prime Time."



Uber: www.uber.com

Lyft: www.lyft.com



DOWNTOWNER



The Downtowner offers complimentary ride service in downtown Tampa from the University of Tampa to the Channel District. Service is available Mondays to Fridays from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and weekends from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.



The free service is thanks to the Tampa Downtown Partnership. You can get a ride using the free Downtowner app: www.ridedowntowner.com/cities/tampa/



TOW-TO-GO



AAA's free "Tow-to-go" service is active for the entire Super Bowl weekend. Whether you are a AAA member or not, you can call for a Tow to Go ride anytime starting Friday, February 3 through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, February 6. AAA will safely get you and your vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.



Call 1-855-2-TOW-2-GO (855-286-9246)



Since it started in 1998, Tow to Go has safely removed 24,000 impaired drivers from the roads. The service is designed to be used as a last resort to keep drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel.