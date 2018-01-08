Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers bring summer tour to Tampa in 2018

Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers are going on tour together and making a stop in Tampa in 2018.

The legendary bands will perform at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 14, 2018.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 12 at 8 a.m. Get more information at www.livenation.com.

The tour kicks off on May 10 in Charlotte and ends Saturday, July 14 in Bethel, New York.

Tickets range from $25 to $129.50 per ticket.

Kelly Bazzle is the Digital Executive Producer at ABC Action News. Follow her on Twitter.