St. Pete to close off Central Avenue for huge Halloween block party

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Get ready for Tampa Bay's largest open-air Halloween celebration!

The City of St. Pete will be closing nearly two miles of Central Avenue on October 31 so attendees can stroll from bar to restaurant to shop without the worry of car traffic.

Halloween on Central plans to showcase the vision for what a car-free Central Avenue could look like for locals, businesses, and visitors to enjoy.

From MLK Jr. St to 31st Street, a total of 22 blocks of Central Avenue will be closed to the public.

Come in costume to experience the heart of St. Pete from a unique perspective.

Event Activities include:

Event-wide Trick or Treating, Halloween Games, Contests,

Live Music, Dancing Lessons and More at Participating Businesses

Event T-Shirt & Trick or Treat Bag Giveaways

Decorated Group Bike Rides

Costume Contests (kids, adults, dogs, & bikes)

Face Mask Contest

Halloween Dance Performances

Halloween Song Vocal Performances

Halloween Comedy Magic Shows

Roller Disco

“As our city grows, it’s critical that we expand our mobility choices and make it easier to get around St. Pete without a car,” said Gina Driscoll, St. Petersburg City Council Vice Chair. “This event is a fantastic way to celebrate our progress and demonstrate how we can create a better St. Pete by embracing car-free options.”

PSTA will be increasing service on the Central Avenue Trolley and redirecting the route to 1st Ave N and S, servicing the bus stops on those roads every 15 minutes. Anyone dressed in Halloween costume ride for free during the event.

Check out the event on Sunday, October 31 from 12 pm - 5 p.m.

Click here for more info.

