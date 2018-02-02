Sant' Yago Illuminated Knight Parade kicks off in Ybor City on February 10

TAMPA, Fla. - Gasparilla may have invaded Tampa last month, but parade season has just begun!

The Sant' Yago Illuminated Knight Parade rolls through Ybor City Saturday, February 10, giving parade-goers another night to celebrate Tampa civic pride.

The parade kicks off at 7 p.m. led by this year’s grand marshal, USF System President Judy Genshaft.

Special guests Jerry Springer and Judge Lynn Toler, host of “Divorce Court,” will also join the floats! The parade will feature marching bands, local dignitaries, and hundreds of participants throwing scores of beads to the revelers lining Seventh Avenue.

Fans will also have a chance to meet Springer and Judge Toler at a meet and greet in Centro Ybor at 4 p.m. on February 10.

The Knight Parade has been a Tampa tradition put on by the Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago since the early 1970s. Proceeds from the Knight Parade benefit the Krewe’s Education Foundation, which has provided more than $2 million in higher education scholarships since it was established in 1994.

For more information on the 2018 Knight Parade, visit www.KnightParade.com.

