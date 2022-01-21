Rosie the Riveter-themed restaurant opens in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A new Rosie the Riveter-themed restaurant and bar is now open near Tampa's midtown.

Riveters Tampa is an eclectic bar that brings back the nostalgic feel of World War II with a nod to Rosie the Riveter, who served as a cultural icon representing the women who worked in factories and shipyards during WWII.

The bar is loaded with WWII artifacts, Rosie the Riveter posters hanging on the wall, and the servers or "Rosies" even wear red bandanas and blue denim tops.

"Stepping through our doors, you'll experience the significance of an era that transformed the role of women in society and the workplace," said Andres Farfan, owner of Riveters. "We serve only scratch-made meals prepared daily with the freshest ingredients. We have a large outdoor patio with live music and events. It's a fun environment to come in and enjoy yourself."

We recommend trying:



Steak Salad

Mahi Mahi

Rosie's Dog

Black and Blue Burger

Catalina Chicken

Frozen Alcoholic Lemonade

Margaritas

Riveters is located at 2301 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa.

Click here for more information.

