Pinellas County's largest motorcycle bar: OCC Road House & Museum

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Buckle up for Clearwater's newest motorcycle-themed restaurant and museum by the Orange County Choppers crew!

The OCC Road House & Museum is a massive restaurant and entertainment venue from Paul Teutul Sr. of Orange County Choppers fame, and area hospitality executive Keith Overton.

Get ready to rev your engines, sip some cold brews, eat some tasty food, and hit the open road at OCC Road House & Museum.

OCC Road House is located at 10575 49th St N, Clearwater, FL.

