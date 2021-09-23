Watch
LifestyleTaste and See Tampa Bay

Actions

Pinellas County's largest motorcycle bar: OCC Road House & Museum

items.[0].image.alt
Zack Perry
OCC Road House.png
Posted at 2:06 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 14:07:32-04

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Buckle up for Clearwater's newest motorcycle-themed restaurant and museum by the Orange County Choppers crew!

The OCC Road House & Museum is a massive restaurant and entertainment venue from Paul Teutul Sr. of Orange County Choppers fame, and area hospitality executive Keith Overton.

Get ready to rev your engines, sip some cold brews, eat some tasty food, and hit the open road at OCC Road House & Museum.

OCC Road House is located at 10575 49th St N, Clearwater, FL.

Click here for more information.

------

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Help us put books into the hands of children in our community who need them most!