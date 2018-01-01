Outback bowl 2018: Your guide for the game, events and parking

JANUARY 1ST PREGAME BOWL BASH

Bowl fans can warm-up for the big game outside the stadium starting at 9:00 a.m. with live music and a pep rally. Features various displays from Busch Gardens, GEICO, Florida Blue, the U.S. Air Force , Visit St Pete - Clearwater, Outback Steakhouse and more. Food & refreshments will be available for purchase. On the south plaza between gates C & D.

JANUARY 1ST TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL PREGAME SHOW

Enjoy a colorful pregame show presented by Tampa General Hospital featuring the pageantry of high school and college bands along with numerous special activities including a flyover, skydivers delivering the game ball and coin toss by a special guest celebrity. A popular Outback Bowl tradition you won't want to miss. Showtime begins at 11:20 a.m.

JANUARY 1ST OUTBACK BOWL 2018

The Outback Bowl matches two of college football's best teams from the SEC and Big Ten Conference. Kickoff is time is 12:00 p.m.

COCA-COLA HALFTIME SHOW

Wait until you see this colorful show featuring more than 3,500 performers! The two college bands will perform followed by a massed band performance by high school bands from around the country along with an all-star dance group.

PARKING

Stadium parking lots open at 8 a.m. on game day. Costs are $30 for automobiles, $90 for campers and $120 for buses. See the Stadium Directions page of this site for more details. Limited advance purchase of parking is available here.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Click here for a list of prohibited items.

---------------------------------

Click here for more information on the Outback Bowl.

Click here for full fan information guide to Outback Bowl and events.

And if you're planning on going to the game, remember to hold on to that ticket! If you bring your game ticket to Busch Gardens, the park says you'll get fifteen dollars off your theme park ticket!

The deal January 1 through January 7, 2018.