Mochinut Tampa officially opens in Temple Terrace on June 18

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla.—If you have ever wanted to try a mochi donut, now is your chance.

Mochinut has come to Tampa. The donut company has various locations across the country and overseas, but this is one of the first shops to open in Tampa Bay along with Mochinut Bradenton. The official grand opening for the Tampa shop is Saturday, June 18 at 11 a.m.

So what are mochi donuts? They got their start in Hawaii and they are the perfect union of American donuts and Japanese mochi. They have a unique shape with a lightly crispy outside and a chewy, stretchy texture inside.

Enjoy flavors like Strawberry Funnel Cake, Cookies & Creme, Churro and more. They also serve Korean Rice Flour Hotdogs, which are similar to corn dogs stuffed with mozzarella, and you can get them rolled in potatoes, ramen, Hot Cheetos or crunchy cereal.

Mochinut Tampa Korean Ricedogs

Starting next month, Mochinut Tampa will add boba tea to the menu. You can find all of the mochi donut, ricedog and boba options, which varies by location, here.

Mochinut

Mochinut Tampa is located at 11401 N 56th St #16 in Temple Terrace. The donut shop is also planning to open 6 more locations around Tampa Bay, Sarasota and Orlando.