Haunted houses and scare parks in Tampa Bay that will have you running for the hills

TAMPA, Fla. — Halloween weekend is here, which means it's the perfect time for last-minute scares and horror. Here are some frightening experiences around Tampa Bay.

UnDead in the Water

When: 7:30 p.m. -10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (until October 29)

Where: Sparkman Wharf at 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: $27+

Info: UNDead in the Water is Tampa’s only authentic nautical haunted attraction. This year's theme is The Gathering and the American Victory will be stationed at Sparkman Wharf. Traverse multiple decks of this historic WWII cargo ship. Will you be chosen for sacrifice? Or will you join the ranks of The Gathering? This event is not recommended for anyone under the age of 11.

Scarehouse Pinellas

When: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday | 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday (until October 30)

Where: 12461 Creekside Drive, Largo

Cost: $20+

Info: Experience 10,000 square feet of fright...if you dare! The terrifying haunted house takes you through the aftermath of toxic waste spill and its infected creatures. A short intermission will be taken at 9 pm each night and this event is wheelchair and handicap accessible. They scare because they care! A portion of Scarehouse's proceeds as well as pet food and supplies collected at the haunted house will be donated to SPCA Tampa Bay.

SCREAM-A-GEDDON

Hours: 7 p.m. - 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday | 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Sunday and Monday (until October 31)

Where: 27839 Saint Joe Road, Dade City

Cost: $46.95+

Info: SCREAM-A-GEDDON returns for its 8th season. Experience five blood-pumping haunted houses, Zombie paintball, and a horrifying Monster Midway. And don’t forget to join Bonzo the clown and his bar-mates for local craft beers that one could truly die over at Bonzo’s Beer Garden.

Scream-A-Geddon in Dade City, Florida | Taste and See Tampa Bay

The Haunted Road

When: 7:10 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday | 7:10 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. Saturday | 7:10 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Sunday | 7:10 p.m. - 10:40 p.m. Monday (until October 31)

Where: 15239 Lake Pickett Road, Orlando

Cost: $25.99+

Info: The Haunted road is a drive-thru haunted experience. This year's theme is Human Slaughterhouse. Drive an all NEW 30-minute route of The Haunted Road, stopping at the murder sites of infamous serial killers. If you make it to the end, you can leave the safety of your vehicle to join the Afterlife Party! Tickets cost more if you pay at the door and each person needs their own ticket, regardless of the number of people in the vehicle.

Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail

When: 7:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday | 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Sunday (until November 5)

Where: 2837 S Frontage Road, Plant City

Cost: $27+

Info: Sir Henry's Haunted Trail is an outdoor haunted event. Sir Henry's offers several different experiences for guests to satisfy their Halloween and haunted house cravings. They feature 3 haunted trails, an escape game, and laser tag along with food vendors and merchandise. Experience this 'Fear Park' that's unlike any other around and come see the legendary Sir Henry for yourself. Closed-toe shoes are recommended. This may not be suitable for children under 12.

