Giant Adventure: Best Pro Kiteboarding in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—If you have always wanted to learn how to kiteboard, now is your chance! Best Pro Kiteboarding teaches advanced and beginner lessons in a fun and safe environment.

“It’s actually one of the fastest growing water sports here in the U.S...and because of that it’s become very popular,” said Drew Christianson, owner of Best Pro Kiteboarding.

Over the last ten years, this water sport company has taught kiteboarding lessons to young kids all the way up to people in their 70s. Lessons take place at Skyway Beach just off the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

“St. Pete is actually a mecca for the sport,” said Christianson. “It’s one of the best spots for learning how to kite.”

Beginner lessons start with a two-hour session, and 3-6 hours of beginner classes are recommended before you move on to advanced lessons.

Beginners will learn how to set up the gear, how to fly the kite one-handed and with both hands, safety launching and landing and what to do in an emergency situation. From there, they’ll learn how to get on the board as well as tips for riding and gliding.

Lessons are available for all ages so long as the rider weighs at least 90 pounds. Group lessons start at $70/hour for two people or $60/hour for three people. To learn more about lesson options and pricing, click here.

Best Pro Kiteboarding also sells a variety of kiteboarding and water sport equipment online and in-store.

Lessons are offered 7 days a week and are subject to change or rescheduling due to wind and weather. If your lesson is canceled due to weather-related issues, the lesson is fully refundable and easy to reschedule.

To book a lesson with Best Pro Kiteboarding, submit your request online or call (941) 780-5744 .

