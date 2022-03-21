Get a free ice cream cone at Dairy Queen for Free Cone Day Monday

The only thing in this world better than ice cream is FREE ice cream!

Free Cone Day is back at Dairy Queen to kick off spring.

The happiest day of the year is almost here! Stop by your DQ location Monday, March 21 for 𝓕𝓻𝓮𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓷𝓮 𝓓𝓪𝔂. 🍦🍦🍦 featuring that iconic curl you love so much. pic.twitter.com/9UUdb6LtJH — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 18, 2022

At participating non-mall DQ locations, customers can claim a free small vanilla cone, no strings attached! The offer is good all day, with a limit of one cone per person while supplies last.

DQ says the offer may not be valid on delivery or mobile orders.