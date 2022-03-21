Watch
Get a free ice cream cone at Dairy Queen for Free Cone Day Monday

Posted at 9:03 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 09:03:06-04

The only thing in this world better than ice cream is FREE ice cream!

Free Cone Day is back at Dairy Queen to kick off spring.

At participating non-mall DQ locations, customers can claim a free small vanilla cone, no strings attached! The offer is good all day, with a limit of one cone per person while supplies last.

DQ says the offer may not be valid on delivery or mobile orders.

