Federal judge declines to block Florida ban on mask mandates

Posted at 9:33 PM, Sep 15, 2021
MIAMI, Fla — A federal judge has declined to block a ban imposed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to prevent mandating masks for Florida school students amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Judge K. Michael Moore in Miami denied a request by parents of disabled children for a preliminary injunction against an executive order that DeSantis issued in July that served as the basis for the Florida Department of Health issuing a rule that required school districts to allow parents to opt out of any student mask mandates. Moore wrote in Wednesday's ruling that parents should have pursued administrative claims before filing a lawsuit.

