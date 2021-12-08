Elephants at ZooTampa get into the holiday spirit with Christmas trees

Some elephants at the Tampa Zoo may be on the naughty list after Santa sees what they did to some Christmas trees.

ZooTampa posted a fun video showing their elephants eating Christmas trees.

Elephants + Christmas trees = tons of holiday fun! Elephants can eat entire trees, including the branches, bark and roots. pic.twitter.com/7ceprqiqO0 — ZooTampa at Lowry Park (@ZooTampa) December 8, 2021

According to the zoo, elephants can eat entire trees, including the branches, bark and roots!

Whether they're standing in your living room or being eaten by an elephant, Christmas trees are bringing everyone a little holiday cheer this year!