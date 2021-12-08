Watch
Elephants at ZooTampa get into the holiday spirit with Christmas trees

Posted at 11:21 AM, Dec 08, 2021
Some elephants at the Tampa Zoo may be on the naughty list after Santa sees what they did to some Christmas trees.

ZooTampa posted a fun video showing their elephants eating Christmas trees.

According to the zoo, elephants can eat entire trees, including the branches, bark and roots!

Whether they're standing in your living room or being eaten by an elephant, Christmas trees are bringing everyone a little holiday cheer this year!

