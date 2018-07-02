Edible cookie dough shop donates back to Tampa Bay community

TAMPA, Fla. - When you visit the edible cookie dough shop Dough Nation, you’re also donating back to the Tampa Bay community!

Metropolitan Ministries, a non-profit organization that helps the homeless transition to self-sufficiency, opened up Dough Nation in downtown Tampa last year.

Since then, the cookie dough shop has donated all of its proceeds to feed the hungry in Tampa Bay.

You can purchase several flavors of edible cookie dough in a cone or a bowl -- similar to how you eat ice cream. They can also serve it up in a delicious milkshake.

The cookie dough is made with a special flour and eggs, so you don't have to worry about getting sick.

Dough Nation is located at 505 N. Tampa Street on the corner of Madison and North Tampa.

Click here for the full menu.

Metropolitan Ministries serves more than 100 poor and homeless Tampa Bay families each day with food, clothing and housing assistance.

