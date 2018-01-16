Disney on Ice bringing Frozen and other favorites to Tampa

Disney on Ice is bringing Frozen and other favorites to Amalie Arena for eight shows in March.

Feld Entertainment Inc. is bringing Disney on Ice presents Reach for the Stars Featuring the Cinematic Sensation Disney's Frozen and Other Timeless Favorites to Tampa and tickets are on sale now.

Those in attendance can expect to see the classic Disney characters Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy, along with characters from more recent Disney films.

Sisters Anna and Elsa from "Frozen" will join the beloved snowman, Olaf as they sing songs like "Let it Go" and "In Summer."

Sebastian and Ariel of "The Little Mermaid" fame will join the show, as will Rapunzel and Flynn Rider from "Tangled."

Characters from "Beauty and the Beast" will also be on hand for family fun.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Thursday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 23 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 24 at 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, March 24 at 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 25 at 11:00 a.m.

Sunday, March 25 at 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 25 at 7:00 p.m.

