Create custom-stuffed burgers at The Job Site in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—The only thing better than burger toppings is burger stuffings! The Job Site in Downtown St. Pete specializes in making your unique burger dreams come true.

Complete with construction site decor, this burger spot opened in February and has no shortage of options for your burger. Build your own burger or choose from one of their six specialty options, like The Crane (ground strip with chorizo patty stuffed with cream cheese and sweet plantains, then topped with guacamole, a sunny side up egg, bacon, crispy onion straws and homemade bbq sauce on a ciabatta bun) or The Wrecking Ball (chicken burger stuffed with jalapeños, provolone cheese, sautéed mushrooms and topped with guacamole, spinach and a special hot sauce dressing on a brioche bun).

The Job Site is a touch-less restaurant, so you'll place your order at one of the kiosks. If you choose to build your own burger, there is an easy step-by-step process:

Decide on your meat (beef, chicken, veggie or specialty meat made with ground strip and chorizo) Choose up to three stuffings (including options like ham, maple-infused cream cheese, bacon, blue cheese and more) Pick your toppings (keep it simple with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles or try something different like prosciutto or a cheese crisp) Select your bun (ciabatta bun, potato bun, waffle "bun", lettuce wrap and more) Don't forget the fries! (opt for regular or Parmesan truffle)

All burgers are hand-crafted and use 100% fresh meat that is seasoned in-house. To see the full menu, click here.

The Job Site is located at 2063 Central Avenue. Indoor and outdoor seating are offered, as well as the options to take your burger to go. This burger joint opens at 11 a.m. everyday and closes at 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday (10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays). To learn more about The Job Site, visit their website.