Commissioner wants to bring Trader Joe's to Carrollwood and needs your vote

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. — One county commissioner wants to bring Trader Joe's to Carrollwood and is asking for the public's help!

The grocery store lets people vote online for the locations of new stores.

Commissioner Victor Crist is asking people to vote for the SW corner of West Village Drive and Ehrlich Road in Carrollwood.

Crist believes that a Trader Joe's store could add a new dimension to the shopping needs of the area and fill a void in an empty shopping center that has been the focal point of contentious redevelopment plans.

The commissioner has reached out to Trader Joe's in the past and believes that with strong community input and support, Carrollwood can get serious consideration.

Click here to vote for a Carrollwood location.