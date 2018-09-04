Music legend Barry Manilow is bringing a special holiday concert to Tampa on December 7.

The pop music icon will take the stage at Amalie Arena for a special "A Very Barry Christmas" engagement. Fans will be in for a treat when they hear Manilow perform his greatest hits like "Copacabana" and "Mandy" as well as Christmas favorites.

Manilow has sold over 85 million albums and has 50 Top-40 hits. Do not miss the chance to hear the legend in person.

Tickets start at $16. They go on sale Friday, September 7 at 10 a.m. at the AMALIE Arena Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com.

Call 813-301-2500 for more information.

