Adam DeVine from Workaholics will bring comedy show to Tampa

Zack Perry
1:17 PM, Sep 5, 2018
1:17 PM, Sep 5, 2018
TAMPA, Fla. - Actor and comedian Adam DeVine is bringing his ‘Weird Life Tour 2018’ to Tampa Theatre on Saturday, October 27. 

Adam is best known as a co-creator, writer, and star of the hit Comedy Central show Workaholics.

In addition, he can be seen on Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party, as well as the recurring “manny” on the award-winning hit ABC series, Modern Family.

Tickets start at $36 plus service fees. You can buy them online or at the Box Office. 

Click here for more information. 

