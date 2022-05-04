2D Cafe opens in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The newest cafe in downtown St. Petersburg feels like you're walking into a comic book.

2D Cafe is a black and white two-dimensional cafe and it's one big optical illusion.

"When you walk in, it's a trickery of the eye. All the schematics are black and white, and everything in the cafe will appear flat," said Alexandra Campbell, general manager. "It feels like you're in a comic book. And we want you as the patron, and the food, to 'be the art,' which is our slogan."

Campbell hand-painted all the furniture and local artist Chad Mize painted the walls. The immersive dining experience combines delicious food and an art exhibit, which makes for a fun photo opportunity.

The menu consists of coffee, avocado toast, empanadas, croissants, muffins, sandwiches, salads, and more.

Check it out at 2105 Central Ave, St. Petersburg. Click here for the full menu.

